Thursday, September 11, 2025
Police and Crime Commissioner calls for funding reform

The annual State of Policing report for England and Wales has highlighted significant financial pressures on local police forces, prompting a strong call for increased government funding and a reform of the current funding model.

John Campion pictured in Ludlow. Photo: X / @JohnPaulCampion
John Campion pictured in Ludlow. Photo: X / @JohnPaulCampion

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion welcomed the report’s acknowledgement of local efforts to improve policing, but stressed that these gains are being made despite “significant financial pressures imposed by central government.” He criticised the current funding model as “outdated” and one that “unfairly penalises our communities.”

Mr Campion warned that without a change in approach, policing will continue to struggle to meet public expectations and adapt to the changing nature of crime.

The report by His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary also underscored the vital role of Safer Neighbourhood Teams in tackling crime and building community trust. However, it pointed out a key area for improvement: reducing the diversion of officers from their neighbourhood duties.

“Central to my Police and Crime Plan is a commitment to ‘Policing with the community’,” said Mr Campion. He added that he has worked closely with the Chief Constable to minimise the diversion of officers, noting that with record officer numbers and 12 new officers joining the ranks, he is “determined that communities feel and see the benefits of this investment.”

In a response to the report’s suggestion of expanded powers for the Inspectorate to address police performance, the PCC argued that empowering elected officials would be more effective. “Rather than expanding the remit of an unelected body, it would be far more effective for the Government to empower Police and Crime Commissioners with the tools and authority needed to drive meaningful improvements,” he stated.

