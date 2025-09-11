New SEND hub nears completion in Telford

A brand-new SEND hub at a Telford primary school is nearing completion, marking a major step forward in the school’s wider improvement plans.

Shekera Lodge – School Organisation Manager at the Council, Joanne Edwards – Acting Headteacher at Millbrook Primary School, Fiona Gibbs, Senior Project Manager at BIT Group, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Alexa Dunn, Assistant Headteacher at Haughton School, Jamie Evans, Construction Director at Pave Aways and Sorcha Elliott – Assistant Headteacher at Millbrook Primary school

The purpose-built space will support inclusive learning and provide tailored support for pupils with special educational needs at Millbrook Primary School and Nursery.

Pave Aways, which is leading the wider renovation project at the school completed the hub building during the summer break.

Finishing touches will now be made to the space and it will open to pupils in the new year.

The specialist support delivered at the new hub will be provided by staff from Haughton School – who will bring their expertise and knowledge to support the children within a mainstream setting.

Meanwhile, work is also progressing at pace to create two additional classrooms at Millbrook, as well as a new hall and improved kitchen facilities.

The project has been funded by a developer contribution linked to housing development at the former Maxell Europe Ltd site.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“We’re really pleased to see the SEND hub is nearing completion, this is a significant milestone in the wider improvement project at Millbrook Primary School.

“The new SEND facility will offer dedicated support for children with special educational needs in an environment specifically designed to meet their individual requirements.

“It’s also great to see continued progress across the rest of the site, which once complete will provide improved facilities for both pupils and staff for many years to come.

“We remain committed to investing in our schools to provide more school places, improved facilities, and modern learning environments for the benefits of pupils and staff.

“Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community. By investing in our schools, we are investing in our future.”

Joanne Edwards, Acting Headteacher at Millbrook Primary School and Nursery, said:

‘We’re proud to have worked in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, Pave Aways Limited, and Haughton School to support the development of a new SEND Hub, located on our school site and operated by Haughton.

“This specialist provision is a vital addition to our local education landscape, offering tailored support for children with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities. It provides a safe, inclusive environment where children can access the specialist resources and expertise they need to thrive, whilst also benefiting from access to a mainstream provision offer when appropriate.

“We are pleased to host this important facility and to be part of a collaborative effort that strengthens inclusive education across the borough. It’s a fantastic example of how schools and partners can work together to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.”

Lisa Williams, Headteacher at the Haughton School, said:

“We are looking forward to the opening of the hub and working in partnership with Millbrook Primary School and Nursery to provide specialist support for the pupils who attend.

“The hubs we support in other local mainstream schools have been extremely successful in supporting children to access mainstream classes and we are look forward to providing this provision at Millbrook, enabling more children to successfully access provision at a mainstream school.”

Jamie Evans, Construction Director at Pave Aways, said:

“The completion of the SEND hub marks an important milestone in the wider programme at Millbrook Primary School. Delivered to a high standard over the summer break, the new facility will be ready for pupils in the new year, while we continue to make strong progress on the additional classrooms, hall, and kitchen with minimum disruption to the working school.

“These improvements will provide long-term benefits for pupils, staff, and the wider school community, and we are pleased to support Telford & Wrekin Council in delivering this investment in local education.”

In the budget for 2025/26, the Council earmarked a further £45.2million to support and develop its school expansion programme. The funding will come through as a combination of government grant and developer contributions and is part of an overall budget which will also see £365m invested in a wide range of service areas, helping to create jobs, homes, transport improvements and boost town centres.