Keys handed over to residents of new Dawley social housing development

Residents of a new social housing development in Telford are making themselves at home after the completion of a £3.3 million regeneration project.

The development includes a mix of family houses, bungalows and apartments

The homes in Dawley have been built following the careful demolition of the garages and flats that previously occupied the site, which were deemed no longer fit for purpose.

Housing Plus Group has now handed over the keys to all 18 new properties, which have been built by local developer R1 Construction.

The development includes a mix of family houses, bungalows and apartments, providing high-quality, affordable homes for local people – all for social rent. It has been supported by a £1 million grant from Homes England.

Martin James, Development and Regeneration Manager at Housing Plus Group, said: “This project shows the real difference regeneration can make.

“We’ve replaced old buildings with modern, energy-efficient homes that people can be proud to live in, while also supporting jobs and apprenticeships in the local area during construction.

“Seeing the site now as a welcoming neighbourhood is very rewarding.”

Housing executive Debbie Mears has been helping the new residents settle into their homes. She said: “It’s been fantastic to welcome the new residents and see this part of Dawley given a fresh start. These homes are not just much-needed housing, they are helping to build a stronger community.”

The scheme demonstrates Housing Plus Group’s wider commitment to providing more affordable homes and investing in neighbourhoods across Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire and Staffordshire. The group aims to soon be building 1,000 homes a year.

Stephen Corbett, Development Director at R1 Construction, concluded: “Quality, affordable housing is at the heart of every thriving community. At R1, we are proud to have partnered with Housing Plus Group on the Webb Crescent redevelopment, a project that not only strengthens the fabric of this neighbourhood but also invests in its future.

This scheme has delivered much more than new homes. It has created valuable opportunities for construction students at Telford College and for our local supply chain partners, with numerous apprentices gaining hands-on experience and developing their skills on site.

Together, we’ve helped to leave a lasting social value legacy and supported the next generation of construction professionals.”