Young people enjoy seaside trip thanks to business donation

Young people from Shrewsbury and Market Drayton have been treated to a day at the seaside thanks to the generosity of a Shropshire business.

Kerry Williams, of SYA, Alison Gill, of Aico, and Lee Overton, of SYA, with some of the young people on their trip to Llandudno

The trip was organised by SYA – All About Youth, which provides youth activities across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, with about 30 young people heading to the Welsh coast during the summer holidays.

The charity launched a fundraising campaign earlier this year to take young people on a series of trips to the seaside – and Oswestry-based Aico provided enough funding to take a full coach-load to Llandudno.

Emma Brown, marketing manager for SYA, said visiting the coast was a wonderful experience for the young people.

“Many of us take it for granted, but a trip to the seaside is a rare treat for some children, so we were keen to give as many young people as possible the opportunity to dip their toes in the sea this summer,” she said.

“We launched a campaign for donations, with £25 funding one place on a trip, and we were absolutely delighted when Aico came forward with a grant which covered the cost of taking a whole coach.

“The donation not only paid for the travel but enabled us to buy everyone a fish and chip lunch – which is always extra special at the seaside – along with an ice cream to enjoy on the promenade.

“Aico also provided a member of staff who volunteered to come on the trip as an extra helper, which was extremely beneficial, and we must thank the SYA staff and Market Drayton’s young leader, Maisie, who was a huge help on the day.

“It was an absolutely brilliant experience for every young person, providing them with memories which may well last a lifetime.”

Jane Pritchard, Aico’s community engagement lead, added: “Aico has a long-standing partnership with SYA and we value the incredible work they do with young people.

“When we learned about their fundraising campaign to take children to the beach, it was an easy decision to support the initiative and help ensure as many children as possible could enjoy the experience.

“Creating memories, building friendships, and simply having fun are so important. We were delighted to hear that the children had such a wonderful time.”

SYA works with young people to ensure they have access to quality, affordable and appropriate youth provision to improve their lives.

The charity runs activities and youth clubs, supervised by qualified youth workers, and supports more than 120 voluntary youth clubs across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.