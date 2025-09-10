Wellington pub picks up ‘best restaurant’ award

A Wellington pub is celebrating after landing the title of ‘best restaurant in Shropshire’, the Cock Hotel in Holyhead Road has been presented with the accolade from ‘Master Chef Promotions’.

Simon Smith and his business partner Louise Jordan with the award

“We are delighted with the award but our greatest pride isn’t in awards or titles, but in the guests who return week after week and in the team who put their heart into every plate,” said landlord Simon Smith.

“For us, The Cock Hotel is more than a business – it’s a labour of love, a place where traditional values meet a modern table and where everyone feels at home.”

Simon said that a large number of local people were employed at the Joules pub, depending on the time of year.

“These are predominantly a young team from the Wellington community and I can’t speak highly enough of them. We also have three members of staff on apprenticeship degrees, including two young chefs.”

The award was given by Master Chef Promotions for business, hospitality and excellence and the presentation held at the Hilton Metropole with over 1000 people in attendance, including some top names in the industry.

The Cock Hotel reopened its doors in April 2022 after an extensive refurbishment, breathing new life into this historic venue and under the care of Simon and business partner Louise Jordan it has blossomed.

Simon added: “Our kitchen ethos is simple: good wholesome grub with a modern twist. This philosophy has shaped a menu that’s honest, hearty and full of flavour, while still offering a touch of creativity to keep things exciting.

“Over the past year, The Cock Hotel has grown into a thriving hub for the local community and visitors alike, with a warm welcome for everyone.

“We don’t see ourselves as fancy – just passionate people serving great food in a place where laughter and conversation flow as freely as the pints.”