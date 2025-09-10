Shropshire Council declares ‘financial emergency’ as budget shortfall looms

Shropshire Council leaders have made a pledge to do “all that they can” to prevent the authority from running out of money by April.

The Guildhall in Franwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The commitment follows a unanimous vote by the council’s cabinet to declare a “financial emergency” in response to a projected budget shortfall.

A report presented to the cabinet on Wednesday, 10 September, revealed the council must urgently find savings to avoid an overspend of £35.2 million for the current financial year. A significant portion of this, £889,000, cannot be covered by the council’s reserves or other funding sources, leading to a critical financial situation.

Councillor Heather Kidd, the Liberal Democrat leader of the council, stated that the authority is struggling to deliver essential services, attributing the crisis to insufficient funding from central government.

The cabinet’s decision to declare a financial emergency was made as they outlined a series of measures to tighten control over all spending.

In a bid to curb the deficit, all council officers have been instructed to take emergency action to reduce non-essential spending. This directive is effective immediately and will remain in place between September and March 2026.

The council is now focused on implementing these measures to secure its financial position and ensure the continuity of vital public services for residents across Shropshire.