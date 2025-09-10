Shropshire captain Charlie Home encouraged by his side’s season as he reflects on 2025 campaign  

Captain Charlie Home believes the foundations are in place for Shropshire’s cricketers to continue to keep moving in the right direction.

Harry Chandler hit his first century for Shropshire against Wales at St Asaph

Home was encouraged with the progress made by the county during his third season at the helm, with the highlight Shropshire’s first appearance in a final for 12 years.

That came in the National Counties Cricket Association Trophy when Shropshire enjoyed six victories in a row before eventually losing to Dorset in the final of the 50-over competition.

“There were a lot of matches this season after our success in the 50-over competition,” said Home. “Getting through to the final was the highlight.

“We had a very consistent and strong side, and to go unbeaten right the way through to the final, including our group games, was a great effort.

“It was a shame to fall at the final hurdle and lose to a strong Dorset side, but I don’t think that takes away from the achievement.”

Shropshire’s NCCA Twenty20 Cup and NCCA Championship campaigns provided an opportunity for a number of players to step up to National Counties cricket.

Home added: “The Twenty20 group matches were intermingled with the later stages of the 50-over competition, and as we were involved in more rounds, the T20 Cup transpired to be more of a development competition.

“It was great to see a number of players come into the side and do well in that format.

“Moving into the three-day competition, the likes of Harry Chandler, George McCormick, Ravan Chahal, Seb Scott, the list goes on, also got an opportunity to play Championship matches.

“Although the results didn’t necessarily show it with two defeats and two draws, I thought we played well and could have perhaps won three of our four games, if the weather had been kinder to us against both Cheshire and Wales, while it was a very close game against Wiltshire where we sadly ended up losing, but it could have gone either way.”

Home, the Shifnal all-rounder, said the team spirit has been excellent throughout the season with the new additions to the Shropshire side, often handed a chance to play because of availability issues, fitting in very well.

“We’ve got a great group and it’s been a thoroughly enjoyable season,” he insisted. “I think, like with anything, these things evolve. There are a few members of the side from the previous couple of years that aren’t playing quite as much any more, but that gives opportunities to other people.

“It’s been nice to see a few new faces come in and do well. I was delighted for Harry Chandler to make his maiden Shropshire century in the final Championship match of the season against Wales.

“After making his debut, probably at 17, and then not playing again until he was 26, 27, it was great to see him back involved and doing so well.

“Harry has been fantastic. He’s just got better and better as he has got a bit older. He knows his game inside out now and has batted brilliantly for the team this season.

“George McCormick has also done really well. He’s played in a lot of academy fixtures and performed well. He initially got his opportunity to play in the Twenty20 games, which probably wouldn’t have been his preferred format, but he showed what he can do in that competition.

“Then he was given his opportunity in red-ball cricket in the three-day competition and he really excelled by bowling impressively.”

As he starts to look forward to a break after a long season with both club and county, Home added he’s already beginning to contemplate just what the 2026 campaign may bring for Shropshire.

“I’m sure the work through the winter will quickly start to make sure that we build on this year’s success and do even better next year,” said the skipper.

“Thanks to all the club officials and the supporters for their help and support throughout this season. Everyone has played their part.”