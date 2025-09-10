Severn Trent begin work on nature-based drainage scheme in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury

Severn Trent has started work on installing a range of new “nature-based” drainage schemes in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury. The works are part of a wider programme to improve the town’s resilience to reduce flooding.

Heavy rainfall causes pressure in the sewer system to lift a manhole cover along the Pig Trough and cause flooding

The project will see the construction of Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) and two bioswales at Round Hill Green Playfield. The Bioswales work to soak up and slow down surface water during heavy rainfall and is one of several initiatives being brought forward in the area to help manage surface water more effectively and protect local homes, green spaces and footpaths from flooding.

The work follows recent ground investigations and forms part of Severn Trent’s £470 million investment in Shropshire over the next five years. This will focus on upgrading sewer infrastructure and delivering nature-based solutions to help communities adapt to more extreme weather.

One of the key areas of focus is the footpath known locally as the ‘Pig Trough’, which has experienced repeated flooding due to rising river levels and pressure on the combined sewer system. During heavy rainfall, the volume of water entering the network can cause manhole covers to lift. The SuDS will help to divert and slow the flow of surface water, easing pressure on the sewer system and reducing the likelihood of flooding.

Construction began yesterday, Monday 8 September, starting with the installation of road gullies along Round Hill Green. Once this phase is complete, work will move onto the playfield to construct the bioswales. All works are scheduled to be completed by mid-December 2025.

Catherine Webb, Community Liaison Officer at Severn Trent, said: “We’re committed to delivering long-term solutions that protect communities and the environment.

“The SuDS we’re installing in Coton Hill are a great example of how we can use nature to manage surface water more sustainably. They’ll not only help reduce flood risk, but also support local biodiversity and create a greener, more resilient space for the community. We’re grateful to residents for their patience while we carry out this essential work, and we’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

To ensure the safety of the public and workforce, Severn Trent has agreed with Shrewsbury Town Council to temporarily close the Round Hill Green Playpark for the duration of the works. A secure perimeter fence will be installed around the site. Access to homes, businesses and emergency services will be maintained throughout.

Catherine added: “We know that roadworks can be inconvenient, and we’d like to assure everyone that our teams will be working as quickly and safely as possible to complete the works and have everything back to normal just as soon as we can.”

The work is part of a wider sewer separation proposal submitted to the local council, which aims to reduce the amount of rainwater entering the combined sewer system.