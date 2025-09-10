Listen Live
Local surgery set to run free community health and wellbeing event

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Bishop’s Castle Medical Practice is hosting a free Community Health and Wellbeing event on Saturday, 13 September from 9 am to 12.30 pm at SpArC Theatre, Bishop’s Castle.

Pictured are Sarah Bevan and Polly Owen
This community information event is open to everyone and offers a great opportunity to find what is available in the area to support health and wellbeing.

Sarah Bevan, Practice Manager at Bishop’s Castle Medical Practice said: “This event is about bringing the community together and helping people find out more about the help and support available locally boost their health and wellbeing. It’s a chance to ask questions, pick up resources, and find out what’s available in your area to support your health and wellbeing.”

This event is a collaboration between Bishop’s Castle Medical Practice and Enterprise House, the local community resource centre.

Polly Owen, Manager of Enterprise House said: “We are really pleased to be working with the surgery to bring local providers together under one roof.  It’s a great opportunity for people to meet face-to-face with services they might not usually come across and to make those connections in the community that can really support their health and wellbeing.”

A wide range of local support providers and organisations will be on hand to share information, give advice, answer questions and offer health checks.

Find out the full range of health and wellbeing support from health-related providers through to local sports and community groups.  Come along, have a chat.  Free refreshments will be available, no booking is needed so bring your friends, family, or neighbours and find out more.

