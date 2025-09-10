‘Live at Ludlow Castle’ concert series boosts town’s local economy

The recent ‘Live at Ludlow Castle’ concert series has been hailed as a monumental success, with the Ludlow Chamber of Trade & Commerce announcing that the events brought “upwards of a million pounds” to the town’s businesses.

Crowds enjoy the Live at Ludlow Castle series. Photo: Andy Hughes

The popular series, now in its third year, drew over 40,000 attendees to the historic Shropshire landmark over two weekends in July.

This year’s series, which included a new second weekend and the inaugural ‘Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival,’ was the largest yet. The town buzzed with activity as music and comedy fans flocked to see an impressive lineup of acts, including Texas, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, The Script, Supergrass, and Faithless. The comedy festival featured top-tier comedians like Katherine Ryan, Russell Howard, and Joel Dommett.

The financial boost was celebrated by Ian Evans, Chair of the Ludlow Chamber of Trade and Commerce, who praised the organisers. “The events have not only brought in tens of thousands of people into Ludlow for the evening events but also brought upwards of a million pounds worth of additional revenue to our hospitality, accommodation, and retail outlets,” he said. “That cannot be overlooked. So, on behalf of Ludlow, thank you.”

A Magical Setting with a Higher Purpose

While the concerts provided a magical experience, with lights dancing on the ancient castle walls, the events also served a crucial purpose beyond entertainment. A restoration levy on every ticket directly funded essential repairs to the castle. This revenue supported specialist teams who carried out vital work, including professionally dealing with problematic vegetation and delicate masonry to ensure the long-term safety and prosperity of the site.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the support from concert goers, who not only bring the castle to life during the events themselves, but the important restoration work that comes as a result,” said Gemma England, General Manager of Ludlow Castle.

The series also raised funds for a number of local charities, including Samaritans of Shrewsbury, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, and Hands Together Ludlow, which used the funds to purchase vital new kitchen equipment.

The ‘Live at Ludlow Castle’ series is a collaboration between Ludlow Castle and Leeds-based Futuresound Group, founded by Ludlow native Colin Oliver. The partners are committed to establishing the 6,000-capacity site as one of the UK’s premier outdoor venues for live music and comedy. In a nod to local talent, the 2024 series partnered with BBC Introducing in Shropshire to feature local artists like Cally Rhodes, DECO, and Wallace on the bill.