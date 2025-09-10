AFC Telford Foundation’s Summer Community Programme celebrates success

The AFC Telford United Foundation has concluded its most impactful summer programme to date, supporting over 3,500 young people and families across Telford.

The charity’s extensive series of free activities, camps, and food programmes aimed to combat holiday hunger and provide positive opportunities for the local community.

Tackling Holiday Hunger and Providing Support

A key part of the programme was the Holiday Hunger initiative, which provided 637 children with a free hot meal during the school holidays.

Additionally, the Foundation’s food bank supported 27 families, and 56 items of pre-loved sports kit were distributed.

The charity’s managing director, Ian Preece, highlighted the importance of these services, noting that the summer holidays can be a difficult time for many families.

Diverse Activities and Programmes

The Foundation’s activities engaged a total of 3,431 participants over July and August. The programme included a range of free sports and educational opportunities, with 2,407 children participating in free football and holiday activities.

A further 1,024 people engaged in specialist programmes, including sessions for disability groups, military veterans, refugees, and individuals with mental health issues.

The Foundation also held Urban Games football sessions across the borough to tackle boredom and anti-social behaviour, while an AFC Telford Kicks programme engaged over 200 teenagers weekly, offering safe spaces and mentorship. In a new partnership with Capgemini, a free Summer Digital Skills Club was also offered to help youngsters develop new career opportunities.

Community Partnerships and Year-Round Impact

Mr Preece praised the community’s strength, stating that the Foundation’s success was a result of partnerships with local companies and agencies, including Safer Stronger Communities, West Mercia Police, Telford Wrekin Council, First Choice Utilities, and Capgemini.

The summer programme is part of the charity’s year-round effort, which includes over 34 different programmes and the annual Christmas Kindness initiative. The Foundation’s work has also received national recognition, including coverage on BBC News, for its positive impact on the community.