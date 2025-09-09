Listen Live
Telford Zoo celebrates rare Iguana births

Keepers at Exotic Zoo in Telford are celebrating a remarkable and rare event after a female casque-headed iguana produced eight healthy hatchlings without ever being housed with a male.

The births are the result of parthenogenesis, a natural reproductive phenomenon where unfertilised eggs develop into embryos.

A Natural Marvel

Scott Adams, Director of Exotic Zoo, called the event “one of the rarest in the animal kingdom.” He explained that when the eggs were confirmed as fertile, despite the mother having no contact with a male, the team was left in awe. The hatchlings are genetic clones of their mother, a fact that Adams describes as a “powerful reminder that life finds a way in the most unexpected circumstances.”

The new arrivals are currently residing in the zoo’s specialist reptile nursery. They are being carefully monitored around the clock to ensure they thrive. The zoo hopes to introduce the hatchlings to the public in the coming weeks.

Conservation and Education

Native to Central and South America, casque-headed iguanas face threats in the wild from habitat loss and poaching. Parthenogenesis has been documented in only a handful of reptile species globally, making this a significant scientific event. The zoo hopes this unique story will serve as an educational opportunity for visitors to learn about genetics, evolution, and the challenges facing reptiles in the wild.

In addition to the new iguanas, Exotic Zoo is home to a wide range of rare and endangered animals, including lemurs, crocodiles, and pygmy marmosets, as part of its ongoing mission for conservation and education.

