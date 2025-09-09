Telford shoplifter banned from stores

A prolific Telford shoplifter has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), barring him from entering numerous shops across the area and Shrewsbury.

Daniel Bent. Photo: West Mercia Police

Daniel Bent, 41, of Bishopdale, Telford, was given the CBO at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3rd September. The order, which is set to run until September 2028, prohibits him from entering a list of specific retail locations.

The CBO was issued after Bent’s behaviour was found to have caused “alarm, distress or harassment.” The order is a civil one, designed to combat persistent antisocial individuals, and is granted under the powers of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Under the terms of the order, Bent is now banned from stores including ALDI on Holyhead Road in Snedshill, Tesco Express in Dawley and Brunel Road, Iceland in Southwater, Co-op at The Wharfage and Lawley Bank, B&M on the Forge Retail Park and Home Bargains at Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police have urged members of the public to report any sightings of Bent in breach of his CBO or committing an offence. They can be contacted immediately by calling 101 or visiting their website.