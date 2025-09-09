Listen Live
18.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Telford shoplifter banned from stores

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A prolific Telford shoplifter has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), barring him from entering numerous shops across the area and Shrewsbury.

Daniel Bent. Photo: West Mercia Police
Daniel Bent. Photo: West Mercia Police

Daniel Bent, 41, of Bishopdale, Telford, was given the CBO at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3rd September. The order, which is set to run until September 2028, prohibits him from entering a list of specific retail locations.

The CBO was issued after Bent’s behaviour was found to have caused “alarm, distress or harassment.” The order is a civil one, designed to combat persistent antisocial individuals, and is granted under the powers of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

- Advertisement -

Under the terms of the order, Bent is now banned from stores including ALDI on Holyhead Road in Snedshill, Tesco Express in Dawley and Brunel Road, Iceland in Southwater, Co-op at The Wharfage and Lawley Bank, B&M on the Forge Retail Park and Home Bargains at Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police have urged members of the public to report any sightings of Bent in breach of his CBO or committing an offence. They can be contacted immediately by calling 101 or visiting their website.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP