Princess Royal Hospital unveils new ‘Transforming PRH Hub’

In a major step forward for local healthcare, the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) has opened a new dedicated information hub to inform the public about its multi-million-pound transformation.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation (SaTH), Naomi Atkin CEO (Lingen Davies), Jon Sargeant Non-Executive Director (SaTH), Richard Steventon (League of Friends), Jo Williams, Chief Executive Officer (SaTH), Shaun Davies, MP

The ‘Transforming PRH Hub’ officially opened its doors last week in a collaborative effort by SaTH Charity, the League of Friends of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital, and Lingen Davies Cancer Support.

A Central Hub for Community Engagement

Located at the main entrance of PRH, the hub will serve as a central point for patients, visitors, and staff to learn about the extensive plans for the hospital. It aims to provide a space for the community to ask questions and get involved in the Hospitals Transformation Programme. A key focus of this initiative is the development of a county-wide Respiratory Centre at PRH, a facility set to serve patients from across the entire region.

Lingen Davies Cancer Support will also be using the hub to support its £5 million Sunflower Appeal, which is raising funds to expand local cancer care. Their ambitious plans include a new Chemotherapy Centre at PRH, with a target completion date of 2029. This would be the first of its kind in Telford, bringing crucial cancer treatment services closer to home.

Leaders Praise Collaborative Effort

Jo Williams, Chief Executive of SaTH, expressed her gratitude to the charitable partners, highlighting the hub’s role in building trust and relationships within the community. “We have exciting plans to transform Princess Royal Hospital into a thriving centre of excellence,” she stated. “Together, we are committed to advancing healthcare services… to provide state-of-the-art respiratory and cancer services. This will help us provide a better experience and help reduce travel and waiting times for some of our most vulnerable patients.”

Shaun Davies MP for Telford called the hub a significant investment in the local NHS. “It’s all part of our ongoing work to reduce waiting lists and bring more services into the PRH,” he said. The MP praised the Lingen Davies Charity’s Sunflower Appeal, calling the planned Chemotherapy Centre “life-changing” for the community.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, celebrated the hub as a “clear demonstration of the innovation and collaboration between the three main charities supporting the hospital.” She added, “This initiative brings together diverse resources and expertise to significantly enhance the services and support available to our patients.”

The opening of the Transforming PRH Hub marks a pivotal moment in the hospital’s journey to improve healthcare for the people of Telford and beyond.