Midlands Air Ambulance charity reaches record 80,000th mission milestone

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has reached a major milestone by completing its 80,000th mission – more than any other air ambulance charity in the UK.

Covering Shropshire, Herefordshire, Staffordshire, the West Midlands, Gloucestershire and Worcestershire, the charity operates three air ambulance helicopters and a fleet of critical care cars, providing rapid pre-hospital emergency care to those most in need across the six-county region.

The charity’s 80,000th mission was to a male from the West Midlands, who had sustained a traumatic leg injury whilst at work. The patient was given advanced treatment on scene by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s critical care crew before being taken by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham*.

This case is a powerful reminder of the region’s dependence on Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s vital services. Anyone, anywhere, at any time can experience a traumatic incident or medical emergency — whether at home, at work, or out in the community. Severe cases require rapid access to enhanced critical care services that go beyond what standard emergency response can provide. The ability to deliver advanced interventions at the scene can make a lifesaving difference, which is why services like Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is so vital in ensuring equitable access to specialist care, regardless of location or circumstance.

Rob Davies, patient liaison lead and critical care paramedic for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Reaching our 75,000th mission in February last year was a major milestone, and surpassing 80,000 so soon highlights the demand for our service.

“Our capabilities have come a long way since that very first mission. With continued investment and unwavering support, we now operate 24/7 delivering hospital-level care directly at the scene of a traumatic or medical emergency. Our crews administer advanced treatments and medicines that support in managing each patient’s needs in the crucial period immediately after an incident.

“This achievement is a powerful reflection of the dedication shown by our crew and the wider emergency services response teams. We’re truly grateful to everyone who has played a part in helping us reach this milestone — who, at times, operate in challenging and dangerous environments to deliver critical care to those in urgent need”.

To get in touch with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s patient liaison service please email: patient.liaison@midlandsairambulance.com or dial: 0800 8 40 20 40.

Find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity by visiting midlandsairambulance.com and following the organisation on social media.

*it is too early to give patient outcomes at this time.