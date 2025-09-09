Listen Live
18.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Labour urges action as Shropshire Council prepares to declare a ‘Financial Emergency’

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet is set to vote on declaring a “financial emergency” tomorrow, a move that the leader of the Labour Group, Councillor Rosemary Dartnall, says is an urgent and necessary response to years of dither and delay.

The Guildhall in Franwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council
The Guildhall in Franwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The council is grappling with a projected overspend of £35.169 million by the end of the financial year, and Cllr Dartnall is urging the new Liberal Democrat administration to take decisive action to prevent a Section 114 notice. Such a notice would effectively declare the council bankrupt and likely lead to direct government intervention and a severe reduction in services.

Years of Financial Failure

Speaking on the crisis, Cllr Dartnall did not mince words, placing blame squarely on the previous Conservative administration. “Shropshire Council’s financial crisis remains our most serious concern,” she said. “This crisis has continued year-on-year with the Conservatives missing by millions savings targets they had promised.”

- Advertisement -

She added that “every failure rolls forward,” putting more pressure on future budgets. The Labour Group is now calling on the Lib Dems to protect council staff, whom she described as the council’s “greatest asset.”

“We all need to know how they will take control of the finances without loss of essential services,” she stated.

Labour’s Call for Change

To help navigate the financial turmoil, Cllr Dartnall has put forward several proposals on behalf of the Labour Group:

Cancel Councillor Pay Rise: She called for the cancellation of a 3.2% annual pay increase for councillors. While the saving would be relatively small at around £40,000, she said it would be an “important signal” to the public and staff.

Review of External Contracts: The Labour Group has long advocated for a full review of the “colossal £400 million” spent annually on external contracts. They want to see an “urgent review of all large contracts to make savings now.”

Direct Employment: Cllr Dartnall criticised the council’s reliance on agency staff, which she said is more expensive and leaves staff without key benefits like holiday pay and a pension. She called for all but “genuinely temporary positions” to be filled by directly employed staff.

In her final remarks, Cllr Dartnall pledged to work with the LibDem administration to “bring this crisis under control once and for all.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP