Calls for council to intervene over ‘eyesore’ Ludlow building

An unoccupied Grade II listed building in Ludlow, formerly a Costa coffee shop, is at the centre of a local dispute, with calls for Shropshire Council to intervene.

The Grade II listed building in King Street, Ludlow

The building, located at 4-5 King Street, has been described as an “eyesore” and a safety risk, leading to a formal request for Shropshire Council to take legal action against the owner.

Years of Neglect and Unfulfilled Promises

The property has been vacant since Costa Coffee closed its doors in May 2023. Over the past year and a half, the building’s condition has deteriorated significantly, with cement flaking from the front wall and a pane of glass falling onto the busy pavement of King Street. This decay has led to concerns about public safety and the building’s negative impact on the town’s appearance.

Local Councillor, Andy Boddington has been in discussions with the building’s owner, SEP Properties, and their development arm, Beaumanor, since January 2024. Despite numerous promises of repair work, no significant action has been taken, and applications for planning permission and listed building consent have not been submitted. He says a planned temporary tidy-up of the building in late May also failed to materialise.

Calls for a S54 Notice

Frustration has now reached a boiling point, with Cllr Boddington formally asking a question to the agenda for the Shropshire Council cabinet meeting this Wednesday. The question asks the council to take decisive action by issuing a Section 54 notice under the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990. This legal measure would grant the council the power to carry out urgent repairs itself if the owner fails to act, with the costs then being recovered from them.

The request also calls for an immediate inspection of the building, both inside and out, to ensure it is safe for the public. The building’s state has not only become a local embarrassment but is reportedly affecting a popular nearby business. Ludlow’s residents and local leaders are growing impatient, believing that without legal pressure, the building will continue to languish in a state of disrepair.