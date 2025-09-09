Listen Live
18.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

£10.7m cash boost for disabled Shropshire jobseekers

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A newly announced £10.7 million cash investment for Shropshire’s disabled jobseekers has been welcomed by Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley as ‘an exciting move that will help people back into work’.

Julia Buckley MP
Julia Buckley MP

“This is fantastic news,” said Mrs Buckley.

“I am so delighted that Shropshire Council has been chosen as the lead authority for one of the pilot areas of the Government’s Connect to Work scheme, a major expansion of a tailored employment support for disabled people and those with health conditions or experiencing non-health-condition barriers to work.

- Advertisement -

“Our area will receive £10.7m over the next five years to support 2,650 people, as part of a £338m investment nationwide. Shropshire is one of the very first areas to receive this support. It’s an exciting move that will help people back into work.

“The Connect to Work scheme provides intensive, personalised help including individual coaching from employment specialists, job matching services, and ongoing support for both participants and employers to ensure sustainable employment outcomes.”

The new service is due to open on Monday, September 8, and Shropshire residents can either self-refer or be referred through various routes.

More information once the scheme is live at next.shropshire.gov.uk/economic-growth/.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP