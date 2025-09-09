£10.7m cash boost for disabled Shropshire jobseekers

A newly announced £10.7 million cash investment for Shropshire’s disabled jobseekers has been welcomed by Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley as ‘an exciting move that will help people back into work’.

Julia Buckley MP

“This is fantastic news,” said Mrs Buckley.

“I am so delighted that Shropshire Council has been chosen as the lead authority for one of the pilot areas of the Government’s Connect to Work scheme, a major expansion of a tailored employment support for disabled people and those with health conditions or experiencing non-health-condition barriers to work.

- Advertisement -

“Our area will receive £10.7m over the next five years to support 2,650 people, as part of a £338m investment nationwide. Shropshire is one of the very first areas to receive this support. It’s an exciting move that will help people back into work.

“The Connect to Work scheme provides intensive, personalised help including individual coaching from employment specialists, job matching services, and ongoing support for both participants and employers to ensure sustainable employment outcomes.”



The new service is due to open on Monday, September 8, and Shropshire residents can either self-refer or be referred through various routes.

More information once the scheme is live at next.shropshire.gov.uk/economic-growth/.