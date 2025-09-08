Listen Live
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Wellington record shop owner dancing for joy following award shortlisting

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A music shop owner in Wellington is dancing for joy after being shortlisted for a top award.

Emma Perks of Spinning Around Records

Emma Perks has just learned that her store, Spinning Around Records in New Street, is one of the best of its kind in the UK.

“The Independent Music Awards have named us as one of the top five independent record shops – am so proud of this achievement,” said Emma.

“I only opened two years ago so Spinning Around is a ‘new kid on the block’ and yet we are in the top five with some really well-established shops from throughout the country – it is quite humbling.”

Spinning Around was nominated for the award by its customers and Emma has now been invited to an awards ceremony in London later this month.

She added: “I want to say a big thank you to all our customers, a lot of whom are local, but many come from all over the UK.

“Wellington is a fantastic town to be based in. I love the way it has transformed itself since Covid, with so many great new shops and businesses opening. Visitors who come here are really surprised at what is now has to offer.

“There are lots of independent retailers here now who offer fantastic service and people appreciate that.”

Emma said that she hoped her award would help to raise the profile of the shop and of Wellington in general, bringing more visitors into the town.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington added: “Wellington really is on the up – with award-winning independent retailers and exciting regeneration projects underway – the future is looking very bright for the town.

“And of course we will be waiting with baited breath and fingers crossed to see if Spinning Around emerges as a UK winner – although it is all credit to Emma and the energy she has brought to her business to have got into the top five!”

