Shrewsbury Young Carer wins education award

A dedicated young man from Shrewsbury, who balanced caring for his parents with his own academic ambitions, has been named the winner of a prestigious education award.

Adam James

Adam James, 25, of Monkmoor, has been awarded the 2025 Roger Walker Education Award by Just Credit Union, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative.

A Worthy Winner

The annual award, created in memory of long-time supporter and board member Roger Walker, is designed to help a young person continue their education. Steve Barras, Just Credit Union’s Development Officer, praised Adam and the award’s purpose. “Roger was a great supporter of Just Credit Union, and the education of young people in the county was very important to him,” said Mr. Barras. “We had lots of applications again this year and the judging panel had a difficult time picking a winner.”

Commitment to Education and Care

Adam, who will be studying for a BA Primary Education with Qualifying Teacher Status at the University of Chester, said the award will make a “real difference.” He explained his unique circumstances as a young carer. “Both my parents suffered from chronic illnesses, so I was a young carer. I still need to balance my studies with part-time work and caring for my parents,” he said.

The grant will provide much-needed financial flexibility, as Adam plans to commute daily to Chester to continue his caring commitments at home. “The grant is a great initiative to help young people to continue their education,” he added.

Inspired to Teach

Adam was inspired to become a teacher by his own childhood experiences. “There were many teachers who were positive role models for me and were able to provide me with support and consistency during difficult periods of my childhood,” he recalled. “That is what inspired me to pursue a career in teaching.”

He hopes to use his own experiences to help others. “I wanted to make a career in teaching so that I can help others who may be facing the same challenges that I did,” he said. “I hope to be able help support children with both their academic and emotional well-being.”

A Positive Future

Steve Barras concluded by extending his well wishes to Adam and all the other applicants. “I’m sure Adam will go on to make a positive contribution to lots of people’s lives and we wish him and all the others who applied well in their education and careers.”