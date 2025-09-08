‘Rain garden’ plan floated to tackle Oswestry flooding

A new “rain garden” is being proposed for Oswestry’s Central Car Park in a bid to tackle long-standing issues with surface water flooding.

The rain garden will be created in Oswestry’s Central Car Park. Photo Shropshire Council

The project, led by the Shropshire Wildlife Trust (SWT), aims to use a nature-based solution to improve drainage and create a green space for the community.

The initiative is part of the Oswestry De-pave demonstrator project, which falls under the wider Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS). The plan involves replacing hard surfaces with a specially designed garden area to help manage rainwater.

- Advertisement -

Jenna Shaw, project lead from the SWT, explained the need for the scheme. “For years, heavy rainfall has caused water to pool at the entrance of Central Car Park, making nearby parking spaces unusable and creating safety concerns,” she said. The proposed rain garden would “absorb and redirect rainwater, reducing surface runoff and improving drainage—all while creating a beautiful, green space.”

The proposed rain garden is anticipated to rReduce surface water runoff, introduce native and pollinator-friendly wildflower verges and improve absorption into the soil.

Enhancing the Urban Landscape

The project has received support from local officials who see it as a key step towards climate resilience. Tom Dainty, Shropshire Council’s deputy cabinet member for the environment, described the project as a “shining example of how small-scale local action can support climate resilience.” He added that it would help Oswestry “take a proactive step in managing flood risk while enhancing the town’s natural beauty.”

Councillor Duncan Kerr also welcomed the plans, stating that such projects “reflect a shared commitment to sustainability, community wellbeing, and working with nature—not against it.” He believes it would be a “very welcome addition to our urban landscape.”

Public and Council Consultation

The plans will be presented to Oswestry Town Council on September 10th. Additionally, the public is invited to a drop-in session at OsNosh on September 17th, from 10:30 am to 1 pm, where Jenna Shaw will be on hand to discuss the project’s goals and answer questions.

The rain garden will be constructed by contractors appointed by the SWT and will be fully funded through the Oswestry De-Pave project.