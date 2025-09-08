New programme to help Telford residents into work

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a new, government-funded initiative, Connect to Work, aimed at helping residents with disabilities, health conditions, or other complex barriers to find and keep employment.

The new programme represents a significant investment in the borough, with £3.2 million of additional support allocated over the next five years. This will enable a team of employment specialists to provide personalised support to up to 300 people annually. Connect to Work will be a part of the council’s wider Job Box Service.

Residents can join the programme by self-referring or by being referred by an existing service or organisation. The service is available at the Job Box drop-in desk at Southwater One, Telford, or by phone and email.

Tailored Assistance and Guidance

The programme offers intensive, one-on-one support for up to 12 months for those who are unemployed and up to four months for those already in work. Through this voluntary scheme, participants will work with an employment specialist to:

– Understand their goals and ambitions

– Get support finding suitable jobs

– Access help with interviews, applications, and CVs

– Receive assistance with the financial implications of transitioning into work

– Gain support in the workplace to learn the job

– Get support for individuals and their employer to respond to specific needs

– Benefit from impartial advice and guidance

The programme also provides support for people who are already employed but face challenges staying in their job due to a disability or health issue. Both employers and employees can refer themselves for this type of support.

Breaking Down Barriers

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, expressed her delight at the programme’s launch.

“We are delighted that the Connect to Work programme has launched – helping people break down those barriers which hinder them from finding employment and give them a foothold in the workplace,” she said. “In Telford and Wrekin, we are committed to helping people find work through our Job Box service and providing help and support to those who need it the most.”

For more information and support, residents are encouraged to visit Telford & Wrekin Council’s Job Box service website.