New community art project invites public to shape Shrewsbury railway tunnel mural

A new community art initiative is set to transform the railway tunnel near Shrewsbury station into a vibrant mural, and local residents are being asked to help shape the design.

The tunnel under Cross Street (left) and Castle Foregate (right) in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The project, a collaboration between various local organisations, aims to celebrate the unique stories, people, and places of Shropshire.

The ambitious plan will see the tunnel, which runs under Cross Street and Castle Foregate, undergo a deep clean and be fitted with better lighting, including measures to deter pigeons. A large-scale public mural will then be created, designed to inspire pride and improve public safety by deterring anti-social behaviour.

The project is a partnership between the Shropshire-based charity Big Art Regeneration & Transformation (The BART), the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership (comprising Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury BID, and Shrewsbury Town Council), Shrewsbury College, and mural artist Russ Meehan.

Initial designs for the mural have already been sketched out by a team of young artists from Shrewsbury College who participated in a design competition. The students’ work focused on some of the town and county’s most well-known heritage highlights.

Jane Manning, Chair of The BART, praised the students’ efforts. “The professionalism shown by the students and quality of work delivered, completely exceeded our expectations,” she said. Helen Morgan, Curriculum Director for Art and Design at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the “invaluable professional experience” the project offered to students.

Now, the public is being invited to contribute ideas to complete the mural. Organisers are seeking suggestions for lesser-known stories, “hidden histories,” and cultural traditions that deserve to be celebrated. They are particularly interested in hearing about unsung heroes, local changemakers, and underrepresented voices in Shropshire’s history, including women, LGBTQ+ figures, and ethnic minorities.

Suggestions are also being sought for folk tales, myths, and legends, as well as special places and landscapes with local meaning. Organisers are also keen to hear forward-thinking ideas about the future of Shrewsbury and Shropshire.

In a modern twist, the mural will also include a digital layer. A QR code will provide access to a ‘Shropshire Soundtrack,’ and residents are encouraged to suggest music or soundscapes with a local connection.

To get involved, residents can submit their ideas through a short online survey. The five most unique or surprising suggestions will each win a £20 voucher to spend at a local Shropshire business.

Councillor Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, hailed the project as an “exciting initiative” that combines public art and community involvement to improve the town. Stephanie Mansell-Jones of Shrewsbury BID added that the mural would create a “positive first impression for visitors arriving by train” and tackle the long-standing pigeon issue in the area.

Councillor Alex Wagner, Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council, emphasised the project’s focus on local voices. “This project is a fantastic opportunity to improve a key transport link and put local people and their voices at the heart of it,” he said.

You can submit your suggestions via the online survey.