Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Man Charged after collision at Onibury level crossing earlier this year

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been charged in connection with a collision that took place at a level crossing in Shropshire earlier this year.

Alex Brookes, 36, from Station Road in Wythall, Birmingham, faces two charges following the incident.

He is accused of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

The charges are a result of a collision that occurred on the level crossing in Onibury, Shropshire, at around 6.50 pm on 18 February 2025, when a pick-up truck rolled onto the railway line at the crossing.

Brookes is scheduled to make his first court appearance at Telford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Tuesday, 9 September, where he will answer to the charges.

