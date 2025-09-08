Happy ending for otter cubs found abandoned on Shropshire roadside

Nearly a year after two tiny otter cubs were found heartlessly abandoned in a box by the side of a busy Shropshire road, the UK Wild Otter Trust has shared a happy ending to their story.

Karma and Kismet

Last night, Sunday 7th September, BBC Countryfile featured the emotional moment when Karma and Kismet – as the cubs became known – were successfully released back into the wild after 10 months of expert care and rehabilitation by the Trust’s dedicated team of volunteers.

The story began on Wednesday, 9th October 2024, when staff at Cuan Wildlife Rescue were alerted by a member of the public about the two cubs, who were discovered close to Sleap Airfield. Working quickly, the rescue team contacted the UK Wild Otter Trust, a specialist charity based in North Devon, to give the cubs the best chance of survival.

- Advertisement -

UK Wild Otter Trust founder Dave Webb remembers the shock of that day vividly: “Although we’ve sadly seen our share of cruelty over the years, this was a particularly callous act. To leave two tiny cubs in a box on the roadside is beyond comprehension. We appealed for information at the time, desperate to find out how – and why – this could happen.”

Despite an investigation, no one has yet come forward with information about the circumstances that led to the cubs’ abandonment.

But thanks to the dedication of the UK Wild Otter Trust team, Karma and Kismet were given a second chance at life. After months of round-the-clock feeding, medical care, and careful preparation to ensure they retained their wild instincts, the cubs were released back where they belong – into the wild.

Dave said, “Seeing Karma and Kismet swim away into freedom was an emotional moment for all of us. This is why we do what we do, to give otters a chance to live wild and free, as nature intended. We’re so grateful to BBC Countryfile for sharing their story with the nation, shining a light on the incredible work of our volunteers and the importance of protecting these beautiful animals.”

If you missed the programme, you can catch the episode on BBC iPlayer to watch Karma and Kismet’s journey from rescue to release.

The UK Wild Otter Trust continues to rely on donations and volunteer support to carry out its vital work rescuing and rehabilitating otters across the UK. For more information or to support the charity, visit ukwot.org.