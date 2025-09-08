Listen Live
9.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Happy ending for otter cubs found abandoned on Shropshire roadside

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Nearly a year after two tiny otter cubs were found heartlessly abandoned in a box by the side of a busy Shropshire road, the UK Wild Otter Trust has shared a happy ending to their story.

Karma and Kismet
Karma and Kismet

Last night, Sunday 7th September, BBC Countryfile featured the emotional moment when Karma and Kismet – as the cubs became known – were successfully released back into the wild after 10 months of expert care and rehabilitation by the Trust’s dedicated team of volunteers.

The story began on Wednesday, 9th October 2024, when staff at Cuan Wildlife Rescue were alerted by a member of the public about the two cubs, who were discovered close to Sleap Airfield. Working quickly, the rescue team contacted the UK Wild Otter Trust, a specialist charity based in North Devon, to give the cubs the best chance of survival.

- Advertisement -

UK Wild Otter Trust founder Dave Webb remembers the shock of that day vividly: “Although we’ve sadly seen our share of cruelty over the years, this was a particularly callous act. To leave two tiny cubs in a box on the roadside is beyond comprehension. We appealed for information at the time, desperate to find out how – and why – this could happen.”

Despite an investigation, no one has yet come forward with information about the circumstances that led to the cubs’ abandonment.

But thanks to the dedication of the UK Wild Otter Trust team, Karma and Kismet were given a second chance at life. After months of round-the-clock feeding, medical care, and careful preparation to ensure they retained their wild instincts, the cubs were released back where they belong – into the wild.

Dave said, “Seeing Karma and Kismet swim away into freedom was an emotional moment for all of us. This is why we do what we do, to give otters a chance to live wild and free, as nature intended. We’re so grateful to BBC Countryfile for sharing their story with the nation, shining a light on the incredible work of our volunteers and the importance of protecting these beautiful animals.”

If you missed the programme, you can catch the episode on BBC iPlayer to watch Karma and Kismet’s journey from rescue to release.

The UK Wild Otter Trust continues to rely on donations and volunteer support to carry out its vital work rescuing and rehabilitating otters across the UK. For more information or to support the charity, visit ukwot.org.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP