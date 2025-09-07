Telford Tigers claim overtime victory in pre-season opener

Autocraft Telford Tigers began their 2025/26 pre-season campaign with a dramatic 5-4 overtime win against National League rivals Bristol Pitbulls at the Telford Ice Rink.

The game marked the first appearances in a Tigers’ shirt for a host of new faces, including skaters Caelan McPhee, Patrick Brown, Tate Shudra, Tyler Sommerton, James Mather, Henri Kohvakka and Kyle Ferguson, with Ben Norton making his debut in goal.

The opening period was a cagey affair, as both sides looked to shake off the summer rust. Players were finding their feet and new line combinations, and Bristol were the first to make a breakthrough. Cameron Hamill’s slap shot from the defensive zone flew past the Tigers’ netminder, Ben Norton, and deflected in off the post to give the visitors a one-goal lead at the first interval.

- Advertisement -

The Pitbulls doubled their advantage early in the second period when Jake Bricknell pounced on a rebound from a John Dunbar shot and fired a wrist shot into the net. With Telford looking disjointed, a four-goal burst in ten minutes was exactly the response required. James Smith opened the Tigers’ scoring for the season, burying the puck into an open net after Bristol’s netminder, Tommy Nappier, could only parry a shot from Scott McKenzie. Debutant Tate Shudra levelled the scores with a superb finish, outpacing the Bristol defence.

With momentum firmly on their side, Telford quickly added two more goals. Tyler Sommerton was first to the puck after a saved shot from Eric Henderson, and he scored from a tight angle. Moments later, Caelan McPhee joined his fellow debutants on the scoresheet, coolly slotting home another rebound from a Nappier save to give the Tigers a two-goal cushion heading into the second break.

Bristol changed their netminder at the start of the third period, with Harry Thomas replacing Nappier. The game became scrappy as both teams seemed to have settled for the result, but with just seven minutes remaining, Bristol reignited the contest. Max Wigfield’s low shot found its way past Norton, giving the visitors a lift. Three minutes later, the Pitbulls completed the comeback when Hamill scored his second of the game with a first-time shot off a Sean Morris rebound.

With no further goals in regulation, the game went to overtime. Telford started shorthanded after a last-second boarding penalty to James Smith, but they expertly killed off the four-on-three penalty. The Tigers were then given a power play of their own when Owen Smetham was called for tripping. Just 25 seconds into the man advantage, the Tigers secured the win. A perfect pass from Scott McKenzie, his third assist of the night, allowed David Thomson to sweep the puck home from close range and seal a memorable victory.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 5, Bristol Pitbulls 4 (after Overtime)

Telford Scorers: James Smith, Tate Shudra, Tyler Sommerton, Caelan McPhee, David Thomson

Man of the Match: Ben Norton

Head Coach Tom Watkins commented: “I was very pleased and loved the enthusiasm and spirit of the group in the dressing room and on the bench. We looked like we’re enjoying ourselves. Everybody worked hard for each other and for the most part we were pretty good with sticking to our systems, but of course there will be a few misreads, a few errors but that’s to be expected so early in the season.

“I think we grew into the game as it went on. Ben Norton was really solid all night particularly through the first period where we were a little bit slow out of the blocks but I like the way we played in that second period to come from two behind. We showed a lot character and composure after Bristol tied the game to take it to overtime.

“We started on a penalty kill which is always difficult to kill 4 on 3 but we did an excellent job and then to turn it around very quickly with our power play goal to win the game was good to see. It’s early days but I was very pleased with everything I saw.”