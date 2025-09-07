Listen Live
Repeat offender jailed for shoplifting in Telford

A 27-year-old man has been given a 26-week custodial sentence after he pleaded guilty to shoplifting offences in Telford.

Connor Heneghan, of Bridle Road in Madeley, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 2, where he was charged with theft.

Heneghan pleaded guilty to all charges and was given a 26-week sentence.

The court heard how on Monday, September 1, he stole candles from Tesco worth around £68.

The sentence comes after he was given a suspended sentence on Monday, 18 August, also for shoplifting offences.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford’s Town Centre Team, said: “We are focused on ensuring that repeat offenders responsible for shop lifting in our town are quickly identified and arrested so as not to commit further offending.

“Shoplifting has a huge impact not only on a financial level to businesses, but it can also have an impact on staff members who have to deal with these incidents.

“My team will continue to work closely with shops and businesses, to offer crime prevention advice and bring those who commit these offences to justice.”

