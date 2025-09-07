Listen Live
New ultrasound machines boost patient care at RJAH





Three brand new ultrasound machines funded by the League of Friends have now arrived at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) and are already making a real difference to patient care.

The new theatre ultrasound devices at the RJAH
The new theatre ultrasound devices at the RJAH

The new equipment was purchased following a funding request from the Oswestry-based hospital’s Anaesthetics Department, which highlighted a growing demand for ultrasound technology to support patient procedures and improve outcomes. 

Ultrasound plays a vital role in anaesthetic care, enabling clinicians to perform guided procedures with enhanced accuracy and safety.  

The arrival of the new scanners expands the department’s capacity, meaning more patients can benefit from advanced imaging to support their treatment. 

This investment gives the team access to cutting-edge tools that improve both the speed and precision of their work, helping ensure every patient receives the highest possible standard of care. 

Dr James Rudge, Consultant Anaesthetist, presented the request for funding to the charity. He said: “We are incredibly grateful to the League of Friends for their generous support in funding this new equipment. 

“These additional ultrasound machines are already transforming the way we work – increasing capacity and enabling us to deliver procedures with a higher degree of accuracy. That directly translates into safer care and better outcomes for our patients.” 

The hospital Friends unanimously approved the funding – totalling over £80,000 for the machines, with an additional £6,000 allocated for a paediatric probe. 

Victoria Sugden, Friends CEO, said: “We are delighted to support the Anaesthetics team with this vital equipment. It’s fantastic to see the machines already in use and making a difference for patients across the hospital.” 

