Main works begin on Wellington Market’s £4 million makeover

A major refurbishment of Wellington Market has officially begun with the start of main works on a project aimed at securing its future for the next 50 years.

Main works have begun at Wellington Market. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The transformation, funded by a successful government bid, will see the market’s neglected fabric and facilities upgraded while preserving its historic character.

Local contractor Pave Aways Ltd has finished the initial preparatory work, paving the way for the main internal and external construction to start. The project, masterminded by experienced architects Group Ginger, who specialise in market refurbishments, is set to significantly improve the market’s layout, accessibility, and overall feel.

Traders Remain Open

During the initial phase, a small number of traders were temporarily relocated within the market to allow for the enabling works. All businesses are set to remain open throughout the project, though some may move to different locations as work progresses in phases.

To minimise disruption and support traders, Telford & Wrekin Council is providing a rent-free period for any trader who is temporarily moved. They will also receive a 50% rent concession leading up to their move and an additional 50% concession for the first six months of trading in their new permanent location.

A Community-Shaped Plan

The final plans were shaped by extensive feedback from traders, including one-to-one meetings and engagement sessions. The refurbishment will focus on retaining the market’s original features while introducing modern improvements. These include a redesigned layout to improve circulation, refurbished and expanded toilet facilities, and an enhanced food court designed to attract more visitors. An improved covered outdoor space for events is also part of the plan.

Hoarding and fencing are being erected to secure the work areas, and new directional signage will be installed to guide customers to the temporary locations of traders.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “We’ve worked very closely with traders…and are pleased that after taking their feedback on board, the main works to transform the market can begin,” he said.

“It’s essential that we carry out this refurbishment to safeguard the market for generations to come,” he added, “These are exciting times for Wellington Market, and we can’t wait to see a revitalised market which people can be proud of.”

The refurbishment is a key part of the council’s broader “Pride in Our High Street” programme, which continues to provide ongoing support to businesses across Wellington.