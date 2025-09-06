Telford MP welcomes £1.3m transport boost for Telford

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, has welcomed a major Government investment in local transport networks, through which Telford & Wrekin will receive £1.3m over the next three years.

Thanks to the additional resource funding, local authorities can now decide how to improve public transport and drive forward schemes that boost growth and matter most to their communities. This could include new zero emission buses, improving accessibility, reducing congestion, and making streets safer with improved lighting and crossings for pedestrians and cyclists.

The funding is part of a wider £2.3bn Government investment to support local transport connections, driving growth and access to opportunity as part of the government’s plan for change. Funding will also ensure councils can manage the delivery of projects that improve journeys to work, shops, and essential services across towns and rural areas, helping grow local economies to deliver the Plan for Change.

Shaun Davies MP for Telford said: “Telford sorely needs a better transport network – whether it’s roads, buses cycle routes or more. For far too long, the people of Telford have been denied access to jobs, education and training opportunities because they’re literally not accessible. I’m really pleased to see this investment and excited for the opportunities it will bring.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Good transport connections are the foundation of thriving communities, which is why we’re backing local authorities to transform journeys for millions of people across England.

“This investment will help councils to improve transport for local people – from cleaner buses to safer cycling routes – connecting communities with jobs, education and essential services. By putting resources directly into the hands of local leaders, we’re ensuring every part of the country benefits from better transport links that support economic growth and provide opportunity – all part of our Plan for Change.”