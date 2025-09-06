Public meeting will discuss Shrewsbury’s flooding problems

A public meeting will be held on 11th September at 7pm at the English Bridge Studios to discuss solutions to Shrewsbury’s recurring flooding problems.

Flooding at Frankwell Main car park in Shrewsbury

The event, organised by the Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group, aims to bring together residents, businesses, and key officials to tackle the issue.

The meeting will feature a panel of speakers, including MP Julia Buckley, Siobhan Connor from the Shrewsbury Flood Action Group, and representatives from both Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency.

Belle Vue Councillor Kate Halliday, who will chair the meeting, said the problem is a “worrying” one, with local businesses in Coleham bearing the “brunt of the pain.” She noted that the disruption caused by floods is not only “very upsetting” but also comes at a “great financial cost.”

“Coleham is such a vibrant area which acts as a village centre for many people in Belle Vue,” Cllr Halliday explained. “It is important that we support our businesses against the damage of flooding… It is not just the businesses that suffer, residents and the whole town experience problems at times of flooding.”

Siobhan Connor, a flood advocate who established the Shrewsbury Flood Action Group after her own home was repeatedly affected, praised the initiative. “I commend Councillor Kate Halliday for organising this meeting and our MP Julia Buckley for the work she’s doing on highlighting the issue of flooding,” she said.

Ms Connor, who gave evidence to the Environmental Audit Committee Inquiry on flooding earlier in the year, noted that Shrewsbury is now experiencing “repeated annual floods.” She added that being flooded “2/3 times a year is financially not sustainable for the homeowner.”

The meeting will focus on identifying the core issues, exploring available support for affected residents and businesses, and outlining future plans to mitigate flood risks. The community is encouraged to attend and share their views on this critical local issue.