Listen Live
13 C
Shropshire
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Public meeting will discuss Shrewsbury’s flooding problems

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A public meeting will be held on 11th September at 7pm at the English Bridge Studios to discuss solutions to Shrewsbury’s recurring flooding problems.

Flooding at Frankwell Main car park in Shrewsbury
Flooding at Frankwell Main car park in Shrewsbury

The event, organised by the Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group, aims to bring together residents, businesses, and key officials to tackle the issue.

The meeting will feature a panel of speakers, including MP Julia Buckley, Siobhan Connor from the Shrewsbury Flood Action Group, and representatives from both Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency.

- Advertisement -

Belle Vue Councillor Kate Halliday, who will chair the meeting, said the problem is a “worrying” one, with local businesses in Coleham bearing the “brunt of the pain.” She noted that the disruption caused by floods is not only “very upsetting” but also comes at a “great financial cost.”

“Coleham is such a vibrant area which acts as a village centre for many people in Belle Vue,” Cllr Halliday explained. “It is important that we support our businesses against the damage of flooding… It is not just the businesses that suffer, residents and the whole town experience problems at times of flooding.”

Siobhan Connor, a flood advocate who established the Shrewsbury Flood Action Group after her own home was repeatedly affected, praised the initiative. “I commend Councillor Kate Halliday for organising this meeting and our MP Julia Buckley for the work she’s doing on highlighting the issue of flooding,” she said.

Ms Connor, who gave evidence to the Environmental Audit Committee Inquiry on flooding earlier in the year, noted that Shrewsbury is now experiencing “repeated annual floods.” She added that being flooded “2/3 times a year is financially not sustainable for the homeowner.”

The meeting will focus on identifying the core issues, exploring available support for affected residents and businesses, and outlining future plans to mitigate flood risks. The community is encouraged to attend and share their views on this critical local issue.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP