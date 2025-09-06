Listen Live
Shropshire
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Police seize £45,000 cannabis haul during warrant in Minsterley

A police warrant in Minsterley has resulted in the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of £45,000 and the arrest of two people.

Cannabis was found by police inside a caravan during the warrant. Photo West Mercia Police
Cannabis was found by police inside a caravan during the warrant. Photo West Mercia Police

Officers from the South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams executed a warrant on Thursday, 4 September, at an address in Minsterley as part of Operation Conyay, a targeted effort to combat drug-related crime in the area.

Upon entering the first property, police discovered a sophisticated cannabis farm and a substantial quantity of processed cannabis. A woman in her 60s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of production of cannabis and taken into police custody.

A subsequent search of a second property led to the discovery of a quantity of cash and what are believed to be Class A drugs. A man in his 20s was arrested at this location, also on suspicion of production of cannabis.

Both individuals have since been released on bail as police investigations continue.

The operation highlights the ongoing commitment of South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams to disrupt drug supply networks. A spokesperson for the police urged the public to assist in these efforts, stating, “Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report information about drugs and drug supply to the police online or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

