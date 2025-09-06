Listen Live
Ludlow road closure revised to support food festival

Plans for the 24-hour closure of the B4361 Coronation Avenue in Ludlow have been revised to minimise disruption to the upcoming Ludlow Food Festival.

The change comes after Shropshire Council responded to concerns from local businesses and residents about the potential impact of the works.

Initially, the closure for essential maintenance on the Corve Culvert was due to be extended until 18th September. However, following a review of the work schedule, Shropshire Council now intends to fully reopen Coronation Avenue by 12th September, or at the very least, have two-way traffic lights in place to ensure a smooth flow of traffic for the duration of the festival, which runs from 12th to 14th September.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, expressed his satisfaction with the new arrangements. “Following concerns about the extension of this work and its potential impact on Ludlow Food Festival, I’m pleased that we have been able to agree these new arrangements to help minimise disruption,” he said.

Ludlow North Councillor Andy Boddington also welcomed the news. “This new schedule of works is very welcome. It means that the flow of vehicles and pedestrians will be unimpeded during Ludlow Food Festival,” he said. “The festival is our town’s signature event. We want people to be able to arrive and leave with ease, so they can have a great day out in our historic town.” He extended his thanks to the council officers and contractors for their efforts.

The maintenance work, which began on 28th July, involves concrete repairs, the construction of a new concrete slab, drainage, and surfacing. The project was delayed after a disused cast iron gas duct was discovered to be lower than expected, preventing the pouring of the concrete slab. The duct has now been removed, and works are continuing as planned.

