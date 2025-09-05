Woman jailed for murdering estranged husband, Kyle Pugh

A woman who claimed she found her estranged husband hanging at her home has today, Friday 5 September, been jailed for life for his murder.

Amy Pugh

Amy Pugh, aged 34, of Stafford Road in Wolverhampton, killed Kyle Pugh following an argument at her home on Aston Drive in Newport, Shropshire, on March 22, 2022. The pair were separated at the time and Kyle was in a new relationship.

When Pugh found the 29-year-old, she made several phone calls to her father, including one lasting 20-minutes which included a six-minute video call, before calling emergency services for help.

While on the phone to the ambulance service Pugh told the call handler that Kyle had hung himself and followed instructions to commence CPR.

When emergency services arrive at her address at around 9.15pm Pugh was still carrying out CPR on Kyle in her kitchen.

As paramedics worked on Kyle, Pugh continued to make phone calls to her father and told officers that he had attempted to take his life numerous times before, claiming she has saved his life in the past.

Pugh calmly told officers that she had been ‘thinking the most horriblest [sic] things’ about Kyle that evening, as she believed he was with his new girlfriend.

Kyle was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, where he sadly died the following day surrounded by his family.

During the trial in June, the court heard how Pugh took a phone call from Kyle’s girlfriend on his phone at around 9pm. Kyle’s phone has never been recovered.

Suspicious were raised about Pugh’s account about how Kyle died, and a police investigation was launched. She was subsequently arrested on April 1, 2022, on suspicion of murder.

A post mortem carried out on Kyle’s body showed that he had suffered injuries consistent with neck compression. It was also discovered that he had suffered a fractured eye socket and fractured nose.

In November 2024 Pugh was charged with Kyle’s murder. In June this year, a jury at Stafford Crown Court found her guilty of murder.

Today, Friday 5 September, she was given a life sentence, and will have to serve a minimum of 14 years before being considered for parole.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a long and complex investigation and I am grateful for the sentence given to Amy Pugh today.

“Amy and Kyle were a married couple, who at the time of his death had separated, and Kyle was in a new relationship. We know the pair had a volatile relationship; however Kyle should not have died at the hands of the woman he once loved.

“On the night in question, our investigation shows that following an argument which turned physical, Amy got Kyle into some form of headlock or compression to the neck that caused him to fall unconscious.

“Realising Kyle was unresponsive Amy made the decision to not call for help immediately and delayed calling emergency services. During that time, she made several phone calls to her father, including a six-minute video call.

“We will never know why Amy decided to act in this way, or exactly how she killed him as she has shown no remorse throughout the investigation or the trial.

“Amy was very much aware of Kyle’s vulnerabilities and mental health history, and I believe she callously used this as part of her lies to protect herself by claiming he had taken his own life.”

Detective Inspector Delahay continued: “It is unusual to have a female convicted of a domestic murder, but I would like to reassure the public that West Mercia Police takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously, and we will investigate and get justice for victims.

“Kyle was a well-known figure within the Telford community through his art and MC’ing, and I hope today’s sentence brings some sort of closure to all those who knew him. While it won’t bring Kyle back, I hope it brings justice for his family, and for Kyle.”

At the time of his death Kyle’s family paid tribute to him, saying: “Kyle was a beloved son, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He was known for being a local MC, and despite being a Newport resident he was also a well-known Hollinswood lad.

“Kyle was a visionary in design and the CEO and founder of Design Dudes UK, but he could turn his hand to almost anything as he was a man of many talents.

“Our hearts are broken as Kyle was taken from us far too soon and he had so much more to give. He will be missed by so many.”

In November 2024, Pugh was also found guilty of arson, after setting fire to Kyle’s workshop on October 15, 2021. Kyle, who was a local MC and artist, used the garage on Aston Drive to create his work.

Whilst the workshop burnt down Pugh sent Kyle videos of the fire as she sang Ring of Fire. Pugh was given a 19-month sentence suspended for two years.