Views sought on ADHD & Autism Services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Residents across Shropshire, Telford, and Wrekin are being asked to share their experiences with ADHD and autism services to help improve and reshape support for children, young people, adults, and their families.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is launching a new initiative to gather feedback from the community, with the aim of creating more responsive, joined-up services.

The call for input comes amidst growing concerns over long waiting lists for assessments, inconsistent access to support, and difficulties people face when transitioning between different life stages.

The survey is open to everyone, whether they have a formal diagnosis, are currently waiting for an assessment, or self-identify as autistic or having ADHD or AuDHD (Autism and ADHD). Families and carers are also strongly encouraged to participate.

Vanessa Whatley, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, highlighted the importance of this community-driven approach. “We know that living with ADHD or autism brings unique perspectives, strengths, and challenges,” she said. “By listening directly to those who know best, we can make meaningful changes that truly improve people’s lives.”

The insights gathered will be used alongside existing data to identify what’s working well and what’s missing from current services. This information will then inform how resources are allocated to ensure services are more inclusive and person-centred.

This is a vital opportunity for local people to influence how services are designed and delivered to better meet the needs of the community. Everyone’s perspective is valuable, from those with lived experience to their families, carers, and professionals.

How to Get Involved

You can share your experiences by completing the All-age local ADHD and Autism Services Survey. The deadline for submissions is Friday, 31 October 2025.