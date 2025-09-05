Stuart Anderson MP delighted as local schools benefit from Active Travel Funds

Stuart Anderson MP says he’s delighted that three schools in South Shropshire have been awarded funding to improve active travel options for their pupils.

Wistanstow and Beckbury primary schools together with Clee Hill Community Academy will benefit from the £30,000 investment that Shropshire Council announced on 4th July 2025.

The investment is from Active Travel England, which was announced in July 2020 as part of the last government’s Gear Change Plan to promote walking and cycling.

Active England was formally established in August 2022 to increase the number of people walking, wheeling, and cycling for everyday trips.

On 12 February 2025, Active Travel England announced local authority allocations of the Consolidated Active Travel Fund. This included £659,352 for Shropshire Council.

In May, all schools in Shropshire were invited to apply for up to £1,000 to spend on active travel initiatives. It is the second year that Shropshire Council received funding from Active Travel England for schools.

In Parliament, Stuart had recently called on Ministers to increase active travel options in rural areas. The Spending Review announced £616 million for active travel infrastructure from 2026-27 to 2029-30.

This compares with investment from the last government, which stood at more than £850 million for active travel between 2020/21 and 2022/23. This was part of a £3 billion investment in active travel over the course of the last Parliament.

On 2nd July, Active Travel England pledged to provide 3,500 miles of safer routes to schools, shops and high streets, workplaces, and transport hubs as part of its investment.

Stuart hopes that South Shropshire will receive a fair share of this funding. It is part of his campaign to invest in infrastructure in South Shropshire.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“Investing in infrastructure is an integral part of my plan for South Shropshire. I am pleased that Wistanstow and Beckbury primary schools, as well as Clee Hill Community Academy, have received funding to boost active travel including cycling. Every step and pedal stroke taken creates a healthier, happier, and more connected future for local communities. I will continue to campaign for more local investment.”