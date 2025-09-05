Shropshire sculptor’s work honoured at Royal hospital opening

Shropshire-born artist Jacob Chandler was given a special invitation to the official opening of the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick, where his monumental sculpture, “Hope,” now stands as a permanent fixture.

The prestigious event on Wednesday, 3 September, was attended by HRH King Charles and a select group of VIPs, marking the completion of the National Health Service’s new flagship hospital.

Chandler, who hails from Telford, has rapidly gained national acclaim for his bold and expressive sculptures. At just twenty-nine, he has already installed five major public artworks, cementing his place as a leading contemporary artist. His latest installation, a striking three-metre-tall stainless steel figure at the hospital’s main entrance, is intended to be a beacon of resilience and optimism for staff, patients, and their families.

Inspired by classic depictions of Florence Nightingale, the sculpture features an outstretched arm, symbolising the selflessness and dedication of healthcare workers. Designed in collaboration with the hospital’s ICU team, “Hope” is a powerful tribute to those who risked their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its strong, upright posture and open body language are designed to provide reassurance to all who pass by.

Crafted from stainless steel, the sculpture’s sleek, surgical aesthetic reinforces themes of medical precision and strength. Its multifaceted form and dynamic pose reflect the sacrifices made by frontline professionals. At its base, a stylised kite shield symbolises the bravery of medical workers, serving as a foundation for the figure’s movement and symbolising their unwavering commitment to care.

For Chandler, the project holds a deeply personal significance. As a disabled, self-taught artist, his own journey reflects a story of perseverance. The artist’s father’s life was saved by a doctor at the very hospital trust where “Hope” is now located, making the artwork a heartfelt gesture of gratitude.

The sculpture has already been recognised as a landmark and has received widespread acclaim, recently being featured in a book by Roger Aston. More than just a piece of art, it is an enduring symbol of strength, resilience, and hope. Chandler’s invitation to the royal opening underscores the profound impact of his work and the vital role art plays in creating healing spaces.