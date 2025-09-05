Listen Live
Police seize single-use vapes in North Shropshire crackdown

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police have confiscated dozens of single-use vapes from businesses in North Shropshire following a series of compliance checks.

The operation, conducted by officers from North Shropshire’s Safer Neighbourhood Team on Wednesday, 3 September, targeted premises in Wem and Whitchurch.

The crackdown focused on businesses suspected of selling illicit tobacco and vapes. The seizures come after a new law, which came into effect at the beginning of June this year, banned the sale of all single-use (disposable) vapes in the UK.

The ban was introduced as a measure to combat environmental waste and applies to both in-store and online sales, irrespective of the vapes’ nicotine content.

In addition to the vape seizures, officers also carried out routine licensing checks at local pubs and shops in Wem, ahead of the town’s carnival this weekend.

