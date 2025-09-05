Hundreds to gather for Severn Hospice’s annual Lights of Love Service

A Shropshire charity will be offering comfort to hundreds of people missing loved ones this Christmas when it hosts its annual service of remembrance.

Severn Hospice are set to host their annual Lights of Love service

Each December, Severn Hospice holds its popular Lights of Love service, inviting supporters to dedicate lights on its Christmas tree to loved ones being remembered.

The event, which is on Sunday 7 December, features music, readings and moments of reflection and has become a poignant tradition for families touched by the charity’s renowned palliative and end-of-life care.

Heather Tudor, Severn Hospice’s chief executive said: “We know that our Lights of Love service has special meaning for the families of everyone we have cared for – not just at our hospice in Shrewsbury but also on our ward in Telford and in the community.

“It is an opportunity for people to join us and be comforted together as we remember them at what can be a difficult time of year. Our care is everywhere and does not end with the passing of a loved one.

“Each year we care for 3,000 people with compassion, respect, and dignity. Our Lights of Love service is a wonderful way of remembering loved ones and standing shoulder to shoulder with each other in honouring them.”

The outdoor service, which is free to attend, takes place in the grounds of the hospice in Bicton, Shrewsbury and starts at 4pm.

At the heart of the gathering is a Christmas tree illuminated with hundreds of lights – each one symbolising a loved one being remembered.

Music this year is provided by the Wem Jubilee Brass Band and the Key Change Choir.

A free shuttle bus has been arranged to transport attendees between the hospice and Oxon Park & Ride. Spaces are limited so advance booking is advised.

For more information about the event, including how to attend, go to severnhospice.org.uk/lights.