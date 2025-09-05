Listen Live
Friday, September 5, 2025
Extra police officers set to boost neighbourhood policing

News
Shropshire Live
Extra officers set to boost neighbourhood policing across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire will be in post by the end of the month.

A West Mercia Police vehicle in rural Shropshire

Earlier this year, the force announced neighbourhood policing is set to receive an additional 29 police constables, five of whom will be dedicated rural crime officers, two sergeants and 20 police community and support officers (PCSOs).

The investment supports the delivery of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s West Mercia Safer Communities Plan, while also contributing to the national Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee.

West Mercia Police Local Policing Assistant Chief Constable, Grant Wills, said: “Making our communities safer and building confidence is underpinned by neighbourhood policing and we know our local communities want to see more officers in their area. Bolstering our safer neighbourhood and town centre teams across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire will help achieve this and improve the service we deliver.”

It has also been agreed that the hours PCSOs work will change following a recent consultation.

ACC Wills said: “PCSOs play a pivotal role in neighbourhood policing and community engagement, providing crucial support to our local communities as part of our safer neighbourhood and town centre teams.

“We have considered the key times when PCSOs can be most effective and visible for our communities and following a period of consultation it has been agreed they will now finish at 8pm. It is important to note, this does not reduce the hours PCSOs work but changes their hours of work to ensure they are on duty at the best times to carry out their role; officers will continue to be on duty and patrol throughout our neighbourhoods 24/7 365 and now in greater numbers.”

In March, the force launched its refreshed Local Policing Charter, which is based on three principles – visibility, accessibility and engagement – and sets out the force’s promise to ensure a two-way conversation to understand how local teams can respond to concerns and improve confidence in the service delivered.

ACC Wills added: “We are committed to building safer, stronger communities through visible, accessible, and engaging police activity.”

