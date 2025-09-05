Listen Live
Friday, September 5, 2025
Emergency services attend three-vehicle collision at Shotatton crossroads

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision at the Shotatton Crossroads yesterday evening, after receiving a call at 6.04 pm on Thursday, 4 September.

One fire appliance from Baschurch was mobilised to the A5, near the Baschurch station ground, to assist at the scene. Upon arrival, crews discovered three vehicles involved in a collision at the busy crossroads.

Working alongside the Land Ambulance Service and the Police, firefighters focused on making the scene safe and clearing the road. They successfully secured one of the vehicles and assisted police in moving all three from the carriageway to restore traffic flow.

The incident required the use of specialist equipment, with crews utilising an environmental grab pack to manage and clear a fuel spillage from the road surface. Environment Agency equipment and small gear were also employed to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no one was trapped in the vehicles. The stop message, indicating the conclusion of the fire service’s involvement, was received at 6.31 pm, just under half an hour after the initial call.

Further details regarding the cause of the collision have not yet been released.

