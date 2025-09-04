Working group considers how future Whitchurch Civic Centre might look

A working group tasked with determining the future of Whitchurch Civic Centre met on Tuesday, 2 September, to begin considering potential designs for a new building.

Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The discussions are a key step towards replacing the current centre, which has been largely closed since September 2023 due to the discovery of RAAC concrete and significant structural problems.

The centre has remained closed, with the exception of the sports and market hall, after specialist engineers identified the presence of RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) throughout most of the building.

The working group’s aspiration is to redevelop the site with a modern, energy-efficient, and fit-for-purpose building, contingent on securing the necessary funding.

During its latest meeting, the group – comprised of local Shropshire Councillors, Whitchurch Town Councillors, Helen Morgan MP, and officers from both councils – considered various aspects of the potential new facility. Key points of discussion included the required space and facilities, parking arrangements, and whether the new centre should be a single-storey structure.

The group hopes to agree on a preferred layout at its next meeting, which would then pave the way for more detailed design work.

Councillor Andy Hall, chairman of the working group, commented on the progress. “The recently published independent needs analysis has shown how much the local community values the civic centre, and what they would require from a future centre,” he said.

“We can now start considering how a future civic centre could and should look, to ensure that it provides the facilities and activities that local people want, and initial discussions have now taken place,” he added. “Subject to funding being secured we hope that we’ll soon agree a draft design/layout for a future centre so that work can be carried out to develop these plans.”