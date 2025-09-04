Listen Live
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Shrewsbury Community Hub Hosts Volunteer Open Day

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is hosting a Volunteer Open Day where those interested are invited to find out more about volunteering opportunities with the lifesaving service.

The lifesaving charity relies heavily on the generosity and dedication of volunteers to carry out its mission

The volunteer recruitment event is being held at the charity’s Shrewsbury Community Hub, located in the organisations Shrewsbury shop which can be found on the lower floor of the Darwin Shopping Centre on Friday 3rd October between 10am and 2pm.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity relies heavily on the generosity and dedication of volunteers to carry out its mission, and this event is a great way for the people of Shrewsbury to learn more about how they can get involved.

Alison Hill, volunteer manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “We are looking forward to welcoming supporters to our Shrewsbury Community Hub which has recently opened as a free resource for local people, businesses and groups.

“Our volunteers are integral to ensuring the success of our shops and events, and in turn, the success of our missions. We welcome everyone to come and find out how they can contribute their time and skills to make a positive impact. Volunteers can support in various ways, including sorting donations of clothing, furniture and other items, assisting with sales, and providing excellent customer service or helping at the charity’s fundraising events throughout the year.”

Whether you have a few hours to spare each week or can offer your time on a more flexible basis, there is a volunteer role for everyone.

For more information about volunteering with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, visit: midlandsairambulance.com/volunteer.

