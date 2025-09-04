Fynn and Chandler hit their first centuries for Shropshire as season ends with draw

Warrick Fynn and Harry Chandler hit their first centuries for Shropshire as the county’s final NCCA Championship match of the season ended in a draw against Wales.

Harry Chandler hit his first century for Shropshire against Wales at St Asaph

Fynn reached three figures in Shropshire’s first innings, before Wem opener Chandler completed his consistent Championship campaign in style by compiling a fine century in the county’s second innings.

Set a victory target of 266 on the final afternoon at St Asaph Cricket Club, Wales ultimately ended on 145-5 as both teams collected 10 points.

“I think the rain on the second day probably robbed us of an exciting finish as there was so much time taken out of the game,” said Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket. “If it had run to its conclusion, it would have been a good finish.

“We gave them a challenging target. They started off well, but losing three or four quick wickets put paid to it really before the teams shook hands on the draw.”

On the contributions with the bat of Chandler and former Oswestry all-rounder Fynn, Home added: “I’m really pleased for both Harry and Warrick. Harry’s been a revelation. He came into the side for the Twenty20 matches and looked at home. He’s underlined what a quality performer he is with all the attributes and skills to perform at National Counties level.

“You know what you’re going to get from Warrick and his CV speaks for itself.

“He contacted us at the start of the season and said he was very keen to play in some of the three-day games. His contribution in both games he played was outstanding.

“The way he conducts himself and plays the game, he’s a very good role model for all those aspiring to improve their cricket.”

Asked to bat on the opening day, Shropshire recovered from 142-7 to post 253, with Fynn and Ravan Chahal (42) putting on 71 for the eighth wicket.

Fynn had earlier shared a partnership of 62 for the fourth wicket with opener Chad Brandrick (33), while Tom Fell added 25.

Batting at five, Fynn led the way with an accomplished 110, which included 18 fours, from 158 balls.

It was only Fynn’s second appearance for the county after returning to the team for the first time for six years in the previous match against Wiltshire at Bridgnorth.

Ollie Sherwood (4-50) and Ollie Rayner (2-66) were among the wickets for Wales.

Having closed day one on 15-0, rain meant Wales had to wait until after lunch to resume their innings, and they went on to just better Shropshire’s total by one run as they were bowled out for 254.

Home skipper Cameron Herring struck an unbeaten 107 from 123 balls, with five sixes and 11 fours, with opener Mathew Ryan making 42.

Off-spinner Joe Stanley plugged away with the ball to take 5-94 from 22 overs, with George McCormick bowling 13 tight overs for 2-16, Fynn claiming 2-54 and promising Whitchurch seamer Alex Heath also picked up his first Championship wicket.

Opener Chandler, having previously hit three half-centuries in the Championship this season, was the star of Shropshire’s second innings as he struck 105 from 146 balls, which included 17 fours.

Wicketkeeper Ben Lees, batting at eight, was in good touch for an unbeaten 53, with Stanley (26) and Fynn (20) also weighing in as Shropshire declared after 60 overs on 266-8.

Sherwood claimed 3-55, while there was also some success with the ball for Jason Foulkes (2-48) and Rayner (2-70).

Set a victory target of 266, Wales slipped from 60-0 to 91-5, with Fynn taking 4-35, before eventually closing on 145-5, with contributions from Rayner (44no), Harry Friend (32) and Ryan (26).

Shropshire ended their Western Division Two season in fourth place, two points above Wales.

Reflecting on the season and Shropshire’s performances in all three formats, Home said: “I was really happy and delighted for the players doing so well in the 50-over competition and reaching the final.

“We used the Twenty20 competition to look at some new faces and emerging players. We carried that on into the three-day competition because availability is always an issue.

“When you lose a large nucleus of your 50-over competition side for the Twenty20 and three-day competitions, it’s always going to be an element of development with one eye on the future.”

Home also thanked the club’s supporters for their backing throughout the season.

“The supporters who come and watch us home and away were there again at St Asaph,” he added. “We thank them for taking the time and effort to come and watch us this season and it’s always appreciated.”