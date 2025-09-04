Listen Live
Witness appeal after drivers injured in Tuesday’s collision on A41 near Hinstock

Updated:
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision which took place on the A41 near Hinstock on Tuesday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision, which took place shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, 2 September, involved two cars — a red Fiat 500 travelling northbound and a Ford Kuga travelling southbound.

Both drivers sustained serious leg injuries and one driver was airlifted to hospital, while another was taken by land ambulance. One of the drivers also suffered suspected pelvic and internal injuries.

West Mercia Police are now urging anyone who saw the collision, or who may have relevant dashcam footage, to come forward to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Craig Byle by email at craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01905 973638.

