9.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 5, 2025
Couple take on the Great North Run for Telford charity

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A couple are taking on the challenging Great North Run this weekend to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.

Great North Run competitors Richard and Liz Bennett
Great North Run competitors Richard and Liz Bennett

Richard and Liz Bennett, from Gnosall, are hoping to raise awareness and funds for Home-Start Telford and Wrekin by taking part in the largest half marathon event in the world on September 7 from Newcastle upon Tyne.

Home-Start Telford and Wrekin works with families with children under five helping parents manage daily life and widen links within their community through home visits and support from a team of volunteers.

Richard and Liz, who are members of Newport and District Running Club, explained that they had always wanted to take part in the Great North Run and heard that Home-Start Telford and Wrekin was looking for runners to represent the charity.

“This is a run we have always wanted to do and thanks to our friend Tash, who volunteers for Home-Start, we have the chance to take part and raise money for a good cause as well,” said Liz.

The couple are regular runners but explained that they needed to adapt their training to prepare for the 13.1 miles of running on road.

“Normally we run on trails and cross-country, which can involve stopping to climb stiles and wading through mud, allowing us time to rest. Road running requires constant effort at pace and so we have been building on our mileage and speed and consistency. We both want to achieve a good time,” said Liz.

The couple are hoping to raise £700 for the charity and are already well on their way through their Just Giving page.

“We have been lucky enough to have a place in the Great North Run, so we would like to thank Home-Start Telford and Wrekin by raising as much money as we can,” said Liz.

Home-Start Telford and Wrekin is also appealing for people to come forward as volunteers. The role involves visiting families in their own homes as well as taking part in support groups and encouraging families to widen their network of relationships.

New volunteers are given an initial course of preparation, lasting four to five hours per session once a week, for approximately six weeks. They then work with the charity’s co-ordinators to visit a family for around two to three hours a week according to the family’s needs and the volunteer’s availability.

The next preparation course is due to start on September 11. Further information is available by emailing info@homestarttandw.org.uk or by calling 01952 872280.

