Shropshire
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Wellington station buildings to undergo essential maintenance

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Travellers using Wellington Station are being advised of upcoming disruptions as the historic buildings undergo essential maintenance work.

Wellington Railway Station. Image: Google Street View
Wellington Railway Station. Image: Google Street View

The project, a collaborative effort between the station’s operator West Midlands Railway and Network Rail, is set to begin on Monday, 8 September, and is expected to last for approximately one month.

The station buildings, which are nearly 200 years old, are due for some much-needed care.

The maintenance work will focus on “behind-the-scenes” areas to ensure the building’s longevity for another two centuries.

During the works, changes will be in place for passengers, those requiring assistance to board or alight a train can still arrange this with the Senior Conductor on board.

To purchase tickets, passengers are encouraged to use the train operator’s app or website.

The station’s ticket machine will also be fully operational for buying and printing tickets. For those who prefer in-person assistance, the nearest available ticket office is located at Telford Central.

