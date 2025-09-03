Listen Live
First Shropshire Padel County Championships prove a big success

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Following months of preparation and work behind the scenes, the first Shropshire Padel County Championships proved a big success.

Held at Ace Padel Club, based at Lions Quay Resort & Spa, near Oswestry, a grey but warm morning soon changed to a cloudless sky, bathing both supporters and players in brilliant sunshine, and adding to the heat created on the courts.  

With players coming from backgrounds in padel, tennis and pickleball – and with a wide range of experience playing padel – it was exciting to see players bringing different tactics and skills to each match.  

The glass-backed courts made it easy to watch every match, generating strong encouragement from the supporters and spectators, and contributing to the friendly atmosphere that accompanied the competitions, both on and off court.

Competitions were held for ladies, men’s and mixed doubles in the open category, with an extra men’s doubles 40+ category.   

With competitions structured for either round robin or knockout with play-off, everyone played at least two matches, and had the chance to play against a mixture of skills and techniques. 

Playing full sets led to hard-fought matches and allowed each team to maximise their time on courts.

Tennis Shropshire chair Mark Wilson said: “Congratulations to everyone who took part – and thank you for making these Padel County Championships successful and great fun.”

SHROPSHIRE PADEL COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS WINNERS 

Ladies doubles: Winners, Sarah Hardie and Amy Humphries; runners-up, Cheryl Evans and Alison McDonald; third-placed, Katie Davies and Nicki Davies.

Men’s doubles: Winners, Thomas Jones and Alex Ramsay; runners-up, James Clarke and Neil Davies; third-placed, Calum Kennedy and Mark Wilson; fourth-placed, Nick Bradley and Adam Hughes.

Mixed doubles: Winners, Henry Broadhurst and Sarah Hardie; runners-up, Thomas Jones and Lizzy Lewis; third-placed, Mitch Ellis and Katie Davies; fourth-placed, Dave Smith and Nicki Davies.

Men’s 40+ doubles: Winners, Calum Kennedy and Mark Wilson; runners-up, James Clarke and Neil Davies.

