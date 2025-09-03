Listen Live
17.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Ellesmere primary school paves the way with RotaKids group

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Criftins Church of England Primary School has become the first school in the Ellesmere area to establish a RotaKids group, a youth initiative supported by Rotary International.

Jenny Davies with the new Rotakids group
Jenny Davies with the new Rotakids group

The new group, which involves nine students, marks a significant milestone for the Ellesmere Rotary, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Jenny Davies, Chair of Ellesmere Rotary Youth Services, worked closely with the school to help the children set up the group.

- Advertisement -

Their first undertaking was a highly successful Easter event, which featured an after-school disco for older students and an Easter egg hunt for the younger children. The students’ efforts raised an impressive £600, which was then presented to the Salvation Army in Shropshire at the end of the summer term.

In recognition of their commitment and hard work, the Criftins RotaKids group has now been officially presented with its RotaKids Charter. This formal document, which recognises the group’s affiliation with Rotary Great Britain and Ireland, will be displayed in the school’s reception area.

The students are already planning their next fundraising project: a pre-loved book sale to be held at Christmas. The money raised will be used to buy new books for the school library. The group is asking the community for support.

“If you have any good quality pre-loved children’s books,” said Jenny Davies, “please drop them off at the Rotary Bookshop in Cross Street on Tuesday, Friday, or Saturday mornings, marked for the attention of Jenny Davies.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP