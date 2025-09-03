Ellesmere primary school paves the way with RotaKids group

Criftins Church of England Primary School has become the first school in the Ellesmere area to establish a RotaKids group, a youth initiative supported by Rotary International.

Jenny Davies with the new Rotakids group

The new group, which involves nine students, marks a significant milestone for the Ellesmere Rotary, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Jenny Davies, Chair of Ellesmere Rotary Youth Services, worked closely with the school to help the children set up the group.

Their first undertaking was a highly successful Easter event, which featured an after-school disco for older students and an Easter egg hunt for the younger children. The students’ efforts raised an impressive £600, which was then presented to the Salvation Army in Shropshire at the end of the summer term.

In recognition of their commitment and hard work, the Criftins RotaKids group has now been officially presented with its RotaKids Charter. This formal document, which recognises the group’s affiliation with Rotary Great Britain and Ireland, will be displayed in the school’s reception area.

The students are already planning their next fundraising project: a pre-loved book sale to be held at Christmas. The money raised will be used to buy new books for the school library. The group is asking the community for support.

“If you have any good quality pre-loved children’s books,” said Jenny Davies, “please drop them off at the Rotary Bookshop in Cross Street on Tuesday, Friday, or Saturday mornings, marked for the attention of Jenny Davies.”