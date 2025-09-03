A488 Hope Valley set to reopen after landslip repairs

The A488 Hope Valley is set to reopen this Friday, 5 September, after more than two months of vital work to fix a series of landslips.

Visitors were told more about the work the has been carried out. Photo: Shropshire Council

The road has been closed since 30 June while contractors completed slope stabilisation and drainage improvements.

The project, managed by Shropshire Council and its contractor Kier, focused on stabilising four separate landslip sites along the route. In addition to the main stabilisation work, crews installed new kerbing and drainage systems to redirect surface water and prevent future issues.

To give the community a chance to see the progress, local councillor and Shropshire Council Leader, Heather Kidd, organised a site visit on Sunday, 31 August. More than 20 residents braved the rainy weather for the tour, which was led by the Kier team.

“I’m grateful to a local resident who asked if it would be possible to visit the site before the road reopened, and to Kier for arranging and leading Sunday’s visit,” Councillor Kidd said. “I know all who attended were grateful for the opportunity and very impressed with what they heard and saw.”

Attendees were given a detailed explanation of the work completed at each of the four slips and learned about the extensive drainage efforts. Councillor Kidd, who had previously visited the site in early August, noted how much progress had been made.

The narrow nature of the road and the large machinery required meant a full 24-hour, seven-day-a-week closure was necessary to ensure the safety of the workers. However, Kier made sure that residents could still access their homes and, when possible, allowed local farmers with large loads to pass through.

The successful completion of the project, a joint effort between Kier and engineering firm WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council, means the crucial road will soon be open to traffic once again.